Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 276,203 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 98.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,203 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGE opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

