Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after acquiring an additional 686,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,336,640,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,084,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,065,000 after purchasing an additional 192,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $468.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.64 and its 200 day moving average is $476.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

