Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $76.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $73.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 172.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 40,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 51,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 162,694 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

