Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,832,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,479,001 shares during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels makes up approximately 4.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $38,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 519,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.02.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,082 shares of company stock worth $3,301,501. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.