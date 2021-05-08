Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,726,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,260 shares during the period. Farmland Partners accounts for about 3.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 8.84% of Farmland Partners worth $30,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FPI opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $443.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Farmland Partners news, CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $158,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,842.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

