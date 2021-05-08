Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,310 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up about 2.6% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $22,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $78.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $87.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.13. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $587,414.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.