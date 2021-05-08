LSV Asset Management Has $723.39 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,943,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,751 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for about 1.2% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $723,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.11.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The company has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

