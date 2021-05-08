Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 871,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,910 shares during the quarter. Primo Water accounts for 1.7% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.54% of Primo Water worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 122,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 133,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $2,259,698.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,220,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 39,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $672,864.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,485,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,578.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock worth $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

