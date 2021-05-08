Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Issues Earnings Results

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%.

Shares of DPSGY stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $62.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.