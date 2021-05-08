Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $69.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gilead reported mixed results for the first quarter of 2021 as earnings and sales missed estimates due to a decline in legacy HIV sales as a result of the ongoing pandemic. Loss of exclusivity for Atripla and Truvada impacted sales. This was partially offset by incremental sales of Veklury (remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19. The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to further impact HCV treatment initiations and HIV new starts and switches. Nevertheless, Gilead’s efforts to boost and diversify the oncology segment is positive. The CAR T cell therapy franchise, comprising Yescarta and Tecartus, is also gaining traction. Incremental sales of Veklury for the treatment of COVID-19 also boosted the top line and the trend should continue as the pandemic gains traction in emerging countries. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

