Validity Market Capitalization Hits $34.45 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $34.45 million and approximately $267,516.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $8.02 or 0.00013609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029397 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $867.54 or 0.01471904 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,298,538 coins and its circulating supply is 4,295,064 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

