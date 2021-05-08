$0.51 EPS Expected for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Stantec posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. Maxim Group increased their price target on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $4,654,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

