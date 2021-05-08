Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Research analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.