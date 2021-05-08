Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $139.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.00.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV opened at $117.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.