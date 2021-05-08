Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Reaches $129,596.51

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Citadel has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $129,596.51 and $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000103 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

