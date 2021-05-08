Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.60 Per Share

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $9.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2024 earnings at $10.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.02 EPS.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.08.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $172.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.54. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,078.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,953 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,268 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.