Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 28.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $795.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.44.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

