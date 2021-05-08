RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

RLI has increased its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $113.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RLI will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

