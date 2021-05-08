E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.50

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from E-L Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

TSE ELF opened at C$979.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. E-L Financial has a twelve month low of C$641.00 and a twelve month high of C$979.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$931.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$806.35.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported C$124.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that E-L Financial will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

