Universal Display Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Universal Display has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Universal Display stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.82. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

