Universal Display Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Universal Display has increased its dividend by 400.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Universal Display stock opened at $221.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average is $226.82. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $137.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.
About Universal Display
Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.
