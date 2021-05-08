Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Down 2.1% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market capitalization of $78.80 million and $5.97 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00080495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00021087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00102467 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $448.34 or 0.00758341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,441.54 or 0.09204090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,143,223 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

