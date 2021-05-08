Trollcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Trollcoin has traded 182.5% higher against the dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $2.91 million and $10,857.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,803.19 or 1.01154119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00047875 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00206061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

