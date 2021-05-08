Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $2.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Rhodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

