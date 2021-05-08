Peercoin (PPC) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $28.89 million and approximately $127,247.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 56.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,920,509 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

