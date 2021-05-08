JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,060,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 394,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after buying an additional 18,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

NYSE:CARR opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.11. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $45.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

