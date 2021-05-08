NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,039 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $848,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock worth $4,803,608. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.