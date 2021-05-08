The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dowling & Yahnke LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.8% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 900.4% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 24.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 14.3% during the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock valued at $116,701,101 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.53 billion, a PE ratio of -116.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

