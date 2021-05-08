SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 693,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,754,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $587.98 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $152.76 and a 12 month high of $589.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.31.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,630 shares of company stock worth $5,554,942 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.