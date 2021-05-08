Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,633 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,199 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 27,633 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $29,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 208,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 29,739 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 54,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,632 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.51 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $335.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

