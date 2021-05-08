We Are One Seven LLC Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AEP. Edward Jones began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $863,457.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

