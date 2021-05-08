Comerica Bank Grows Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Altice USA worth $8,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Jeereddi Investments LP boosted its position in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 33.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after buying an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 93,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $3,391,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,409,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.35.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

