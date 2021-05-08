Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Cut by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $87.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

