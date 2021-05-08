Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,345 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 560,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

