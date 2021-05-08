Analysts Anticipate Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Bloom Energy posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 223,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,510,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,170,000 after buying an additional 839,489 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 79.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bloom Energy by 461.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 212,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 174,414 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 3.77.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

