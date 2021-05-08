Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPXCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Singapore Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut Singapore Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Singapore Exchange alerts:

SPXCY opened at $117.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.70. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $83.86 and a twelve month high of $121.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $3.5792 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.