Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TWNK. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $15.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $256.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.78 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $632,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Hostess Brands by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

