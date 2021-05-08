trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.60.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 232.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

