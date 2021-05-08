Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $149.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.81. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $125.18 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

