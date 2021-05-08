Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 32,848 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,848 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 26,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 21,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. EnerSys has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $104.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

