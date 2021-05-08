Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 13,884 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,884 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Helen of Troy worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $226.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.68. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

