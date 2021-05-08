LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $667,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in LHC Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in LHC Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 72,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHCG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.26 and a twelve month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

