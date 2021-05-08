Zacks Investment Research Lowers MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is a luxury fashion e-commerce retailers. The company offer ready-to-wear, shoes, bags and accessories for women, men and kids. It focuses on true luxury with designer brands such as Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, LOEWE, Loro Piana, Moncler, Prada, Saint Laurent, Valentino and many more. The company involved on high-end luxury shoppers, exclusive product and content offerings. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. is based in MUNICH. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYTE. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.14.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYTE. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $4,616,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $15,543,000.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

