The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $35.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.18.

MOS stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,687,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,373,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,714,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

