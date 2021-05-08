Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Insider Kamil Ali-Jackson Sells 5,416 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kamil Ali-Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $359,700.00.

ACRS opened at $22.95 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

