Insider Selling: EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells 3,125 Shares of Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $31.90 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a PE ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.18.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 142,595 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 575,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after acquiring an additional 66,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.43.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

