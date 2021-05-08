DA Davidson Raises Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target to $395.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $302.00 to $395.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MED. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $278.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $279.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.22 and its 200-day moving average is $215.47.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.