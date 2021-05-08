C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) CTO Michael W. Neill Sells 2,243 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after acquiring an additional 138,863 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

