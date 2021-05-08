MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $179,136.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.
MXL opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
