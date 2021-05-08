MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $179,136.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider James Lougheed sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $179,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Lougheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

MXL opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after purchasing an additional 432,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

