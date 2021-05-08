Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 314,510 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 380.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 397,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,510 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Several research analysts have commented on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.18.

NYSE:AAN opened at $32.21 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

