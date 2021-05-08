Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $11.91 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 136,375 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 58.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,718 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at $81,809.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 241 shares in the company, valued at $17,730.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,543 shares of company stock worth $3,069,548 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.28.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.25. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

